7 die as truck collides with govt bus in Andhra Pradesh

Palamaneru (Andhra Pradesh): Seven people died on Friday after a Bengaluru-bound APSRTC bus they were travelling in collided with a truck here, said police.



Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of accident victims.

The accident occurred at Mogili Ghat road near Palamaneru mandal in Chittoor district, which also left over 10 people injured.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons who died in the horrific road accident at Mogili Ghat (road) in Chittoor district’s Bangarupalem (mandal),” said an official press release.

Besides seven deaths, 33 people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Palamaneru government hospital.

According to police, the truck crossed the divider and crashed into the bus.