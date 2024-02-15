7 BJP candidates file nomination for RS elections in Lucknow

Lucknow witnessed a significant political event on Wednesday as seven candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s Lok Sabha election in-charge Baijayant Panda, underscored the party’s commitment to representation in the upper house of Parliament.

The list of nominees represents a diverse range of backgrounds within the BJP.

Former Union Minister of State R P N Singh, former Member of Parliament Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former Minister of State Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain were among those who submitted their nominations.

The presence of key political figures, including Chief Minister Adityanath, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, demonstrated unified support for the party’s candidates, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Notably, four of the seven candidates belong to backward castes, showcasing the BJP’s efforts to reach out to diverse communities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

R P N Singh represents the Sainthwar-Kurmi community, while

Chaudhary Tejveer Singh comes from the Jat community.

Amarpal Maurya belongs to the Kori community, and Sangeeta Balwant is from the Bind community.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sadhna Singh, and Naveen Jain represent the Brahmin, Kshatriya, and Jain communities, respectively.

Prior to filing their nominations, the candidates expressed their commitment to the party’s principles and objectives.