7 accused seek bail, claim their roles were small

Morbi: Seven persons arrested in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi town of Gujarat, which killed 135 persons, approached the sessions court on Thursday for regular bail.



The British-era suspension bridge on Machchhu river collapsed on October 30, 2022. some days after it was reopened post repairs by a private firm.

After hearing both the sides, Morbi principal district and sessions judge PC Joshi reserved his order till February 4. The Morbi police had last week filed a chargesheet in the case, in which ten persons have been arrested so far, including Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of Oreva Group that operated the bridge and had carried out repairs to the British-era structure.

The other nine arrested persons comprise two managers of the firm, two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards and two sub-contractors who were engaged for the repair works by Oreva Group.

The bail pleas of these nine persons were rejected earlier by Gujarat High Court and the sessions court. Except the two sub-contractors, the other seven once again approached court for bail on Thursday.

These seven, in their bail pleas, have contended they should get relief as the chargesheet has already been filed and their role in the entire incident was very small when compared to others.

The public prosecutor opposed their bail pleas saying all the accused were involved in the crime directly.