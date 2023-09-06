6th accused convicted in 2015 Bihar fake currency case

: A special court in Bihar has convicted a man in the 2015 East Champaran fake currency case, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday. Munna Singh (46) pleaded guilty before the Special NIA Court, Patna, to charges filed against him under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said. He is the sixth accused to be convicted in the case. The official said sentence against him will be pronounced by the court on September 11. The case was originally registered on September 19, 2015, and taken over by NIA on December 23.