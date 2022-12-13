66 civil servants from Maldives, Bangladesh undergoing capacity building training at Mussoorie, says Centre

New Delhi: A two-week capacity building programme for 66 civil servants of Maldives and Bangladesh was unveiled at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, a Personnel Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The programme has been conceptualised in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and neighbourhood first' policy, and India is helping neighbouring countries to build capacities of their civil servants to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assured public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people, it said.

As many as 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 from Bangladesh are taking part in these two programmes, the statement said.

This capacity building programme will help the civil servants in putting up dedicated efforts to fill in the gaps between policies and implementation, it said.

"It is scientifically tailored to equip them to deliver robust and seamless services to the people," the statement said.