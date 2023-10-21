65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

New Delhi: There has been a 65 per cent fall in incidents of terrorism, Left Wing Extremism and insurgency in the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.



He also asserted that the country’s “three hotspots -- LWE (Left Wing Extremism-hit states), the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir -- are becoming peaceful.” The Narendra Modi government has made strict laws while maintaining a zero-tolerance

policy against terrorism, the home minister told a gathering after paying homage to

martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here. The government has also worked towards making the best

anti-terrorism force in the world by setting up the “Police Technology Mission” for modernisation of the police force, he said.

Shah said the Modi government has introduced three Bills in Parliament for a comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system.

The three legislations will replace 150-year-old laws and guarantee all due Constitutional rights to every citizen, the minister said and added that the proposed laws will also reflect Indianness. He said Prime Minister Modi has laid stress on ending pendency of cases in courts.

“There has been a 65 per cent fall in terror, Left Wing Extremism and insurgency incidents in the Northeast from their peak levels in the last decade due to the efforts and achievements of brave police personnel,” Shah said.

He said whether it is to combat terrorists, stop crime, maintain law and order while facing a crowd, protect citizens during disasters and accidents or be on the

front line during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, police personnel have proved themselves in every situation.

Shah said internal as well as border security of any country is not possible without a vigilant police system.

Referring to the role played by police personnel in a

disaster, he said in the past, through the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force),

personnel of different police forces have earned a name across the world in disaster management.

The Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of all personnel and is concerned for their safety, he said.