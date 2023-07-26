60 fresh Covid cases in India

India on Wednesday recorded a single-day rise of 60 COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased marginally to 1,469 from 1,449 the day before, according to Union health ministry data. With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,95,392). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,008 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.