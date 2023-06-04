6 remain to be directly contacted: TN govt

Chennai: Direct contact is yet to be established with only six persons from the state vis-a-vis the Odisha train accident, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday while over a 100 survivors arrived here by a special train from Bhadrak.



On his arrival here following a visit to Odisha along with Transport Minister SS Sivasankar to coordinate rescue activities, Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said they did not find any one from TN in any hospital in the eastern state being treated for injuries.

Udhayanidhi and Sivasankar visited hospitals, mortuary, and a call centre as well set up by Odisha for rescue initiatives.

The Ministers held discussions with Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and senior officials. Following his two-day visit to Odisha, Udhayanidhi said no passenger hailing from Tamil Nadu was affected.