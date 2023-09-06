6 of family killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Six members of a family, including a one-year old girl child, were killed and two others injured here on Wednesday after the van they travelled in rammed into a truck parked on one side of the road, police said. The vehicle with eight people including the driver met with the accident in the wee hours at Sankagiri. They were travelling from Kondalampatti here to Erode district. The van hit the stationary lorry and in the impact two women and three men died on the spot besides the child. “A woman passenger and the driver sustained severe injuries and they are being treated at a hospital,” a police officer said. The driver is not in a condition to speak and the cause of the mishap could be ascertained only after he recovers.