6 killed as wedding pandal catches fire in Bihar

Darbhanga: Six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a wedding pandal in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened around 11.15 pm on Thursday in Alinagar in Bahera police station area. The pandal caught fire during the bursting of firecrackers, eyewitnesses said. It is suspected that a few inflammables kept inside the pandal helped the fire to spread rapidly, police said. The deceased were identified as Sunil Paswan (26), Lila Devi (23), Kanchan Devi (26), Siddhanth Kumar (4), Shashank Kumar (3) and

Sakshi Kumari (5).