6 killed, 3 injured as 2 cars collide in Maha’s Akola

Akola: Six persons, including two infants, were killed and three seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday, the police said.

The victims also include relatives of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kiran Sarnaik, who represents the Amravati Teacher constituency, they said.

The accident took place on a flyover on the Akola-Washim highway near Patur Ghat in the afternoon, an official said.

Raghuveer Sarnaik (28), who was the MLC’s nephew, his sister and three of their relatives were going towards Akola in an SUV, while four persons were travelling in another car in the opposite direction when the accident took place, the official said.