6 J&K labourers killed in accident in HP; L-G Sinha expresses grief

SHIMLA: Six labourers from Jammu and Kashmir were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said.

The mishap took place at Kudharghat, about 35 km from Shimla city, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, police said, adding six more people sustained injuries.

Of the 12 occupants, nine were from Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, police said. Three of the labourers died on the spot and as many were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to a hospital, police said.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), police said.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the deaths.