‘6 cr hosp admissions costing Rs 77,298 cr authorised under AB PM-JAY till November 30’

New Delhi: Approximately six crore hospital admissions entailing an expenditure of Rs 77,298 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana till November 30, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Friday.



As of December 2, a total of 26,774 hospitals, including 11,733 private facilities, across the country have been empanelled to provide healthcare services to the scheme beneficiaries, he said, adding that 4.98 crore claims have been submitted between financial years 2020-21 and 2023-24 as of November 30.

The AB PM-JAY is the largest publicly funded health assurance scheme in the world which aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family yearly for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 crore families, the Union health minister said.

He said AB PM-JAY provides health cover to families which constitute the bottom 40 per cent of the population. The budget allocated for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 7,200 crore, he said.

“With respect to utilisation, it may kindly be noted that as of November 30, 2023, approximately, six crore hospital admissions worth Rs 77,298 crore have been authorised under the scheme,” he said.

The AB PM-JAY scheme is completely cashless and paperless and without the concept of reimbursement. Beneficiaries can avail treatment under defined packages.