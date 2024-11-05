59th Haryana Day celebrated at Raj Bhawan

Chandigarh: On the auspicious occasion of the 59th Haryana Day, a grand state-level celebration was held at the Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh here today.

The event was graced by the honourable Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya, along with his wife, Vasantha Bandaru Dattatraya, and Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by his wife, Suman Saini.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini and other Ministers.

The state-level event featured captivating cultural performances.

Folk artists and students from various colleges showcased vibrant folk arts from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab, leaving the audience spellbound. Recognising their efforts, Governor Dattatraya announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the performers. The Raj Bhawan, adorned with exquisite decorations and illuminated beautifully, added to the celebratory atmosphere of Haryana Day.

The event was attended by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Power Minister Anil Vij, Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, and Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare, and Antyodaya Minister, Krishan Kumar. Assembly Deputy Speaker, Krishan Lal Middha, MoS for Food, Civil Supplies &

Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar, and Mos for Youth Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam were present also.