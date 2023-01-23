580 diesel boats converted to CNG in Varanasi to make Ganga pollution-free

Varanasi: In an effort to make the river Ganga cleaner, the government converted around 580 boats from diesel to CNG and organised a boat rally at the NaMo ghat in Varanasi on Sunday. The petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “CNG is a more fuel-efficient fuel than diesel resulting in significant savings for sailors.”



He also said, “CNG gives 18 per cent more mileage than diesel. Boats in Varanasi are currently running on CNG. The time will come soon when the boat here will be seen running on green hydrogen.” The minister further wishes that the boats in the temple city should run on CNG instead of diesel.

The CNG-powered boats help in reducing air pollution and its ecosystem and marine life from the risk of diesel leakage. “CNG engines emit 18-20 per cent less CO2 per kilometre run than diesel-powered engines. As a result, 216 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been reduced in the atmosphere per year,” the minister said.

“India is working through a four-pronged strategy for self-sufficiency in energy and to achieve net carbon zero by 2070. This includes diversification of energy supply, working on biofuels, ethanol, CBG and Surya Nutan solar cooktops to enhance alternative energy sources, increasing India’s exploration and production footprint, and working on green hydrogen,” the minister added.

Also, Puri mentioned in a press conference here that a second CNG terminal will be built at Ravidas Ghat. The minister came to participate in the CNG boat rally organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. For this, work will be started by the ministry as soon as other formalities including land are completed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, the “India Energy Week 2023” is being organised under the theme “Growth, Collaboration, Transition” in the coming month, from February 6-8 in Bengaluru. The minister also mentioned, “In recent years Varanasi has seen the revival of its golden age under the vision of PM Narendra Modi. Unprecedented efforts such as the restoration and development of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor and the world-famous historical Ghats of Varanasi have combined the growth of modern life and tourism with respect and regard for our heritage and culture.”

The petroleum and natural gas minister also asked Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to cut the retail prices of petrol and diesel if the crude oil prices in the international market come down and also if OMCs under recovery come down. “Oil marketing companies should cut down prices once international prices are stabilised and they have managed to recover under-recovery,” Puri mentioned while talking to media persons. Meanwhile, OMCs incurred a loss of Rs. 21,200 crore on account of selling petrol and diesel below the cost price.

The minister also claimed that prices of petrol and diesel have been under check, despite volatile prices of the Indian crude basket because of “reduction in taxes.”