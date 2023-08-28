57% work done on Sivok-Rangpo rail link project

Maligaon: In a major milestone, Tunnel no. T-03 of the Sivok – Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP), located in Darjeeling District of West Bengal, achieved a breakthrough on 25 th August, 2023. With this tunnel breakthrough, mining in 07 tunnels have been completed so far in this project.

The length of the Main Tunnel is 1275 metres, located in between Kajijhora and Swetijhora in Darjeeling District of West Bengal. The Main Tunnel traverses through vulnerable and challenging geological and seismic conditions of the Younger Himalayas. MPOST

Emission of methane gas due to coal bearing formation was a big challenge during the construction of this tunnel.



