57 arms, 318 ammunition, 5 bombs recovered in strife-torn Manipur

As many as 57 arms, 318 ammunition and five bombs have been recovered in Manipur, taking the total number of recovered arms and ammunition to 868 and 11,518, respectively, security advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said on Wednesday.

Curfew relaxation has been made for 12 hours in five valley districts and for 10 to eight hours in neighbouring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.

“In Manipur, during the last 24 hours, 57 arms, 318 ammunition and five bombs have been recovered from Porompat police station in Imphal East and Sugnu police station in Kakching districts. A total of 868 arms and 11,518 ammunition have been recovered till date,” Singh said in a statement.