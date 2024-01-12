56 Himachal hospitals to be digitised under HIMS in first phase: CM Sukhu

SHIMLA: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who chaired a high level meeting with the officials of the Health department on Wednesday, directed to initiate Health Information Management System (HIMS) in a time bound manner enabling the doctors to fetch the complete medical history of the patients from the cloud based server.



In the initial phase, the HIMS would be rolled out in 56 hospitals of the state.

“The HIMS would prove to be a milestone in providing seamless treatment facilities to the patients as there will be no need to carry physical copies of prescription and medical tests with them,” Sukhu said.

The doctors would get all the requisite information on the click of a button by just entering the mobile number of the patient. So far we have achieved a target of preparing 73 per cent digital health cards in the state. The government was incorporating the cutting edge technology in the health institutions to provide best healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their door steps, he remarked.

The ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans’ were being set up in all the 68 Assembly constituencies of the State. The government had also deputed six specialist doctors in 35 such institutions (Sansthans) functioning in the State. Besides, the remaining 33 such Sansthans will be soon equipped with specialist doctors, assured the chief minister.

Sukhu also reviewed the status of establishing robotic surgery facilities in three medical colleges in the State viz. IGMC Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties Chamiyana (Shimla) and Tanda Medical College. He directed the department to accelerate the process of establishing facilities so that the public can benefit at the earliest.