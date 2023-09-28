56 ‘highly sensitive’ villages of Chhattisgarh re-electrified by CSPC

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPC) has re-electrified 56 village of Bastar Division, which is considered to be highly sensitive.



These remote villages were once plunged into darkness due to damage to infrastructure. Now they will get continuous, unstoppable and quality power supply.

Earlier, these villages were electrified through solar power and grid line.

Due to being highly sensitive area , the power lines here were damaged. Solar panel were uprooted, destroying electricity pole and other infrastructure and depriving the locals of basic facilities.

After which it was huge challenge for company to supply electricity in these villages. Company put special efforts to again provide electricity to these 56 villages.

These villages of Bastar Division are forested, remote, inaccessible and highly sensitive.

The first and foremost challenge was to supply material from head quarter to these identified sites as the villages were located in dense forest and no means of commuting.

The villages are now connected to power grid for power supply, providing 6,436 families to access electricity.