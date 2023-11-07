54th IFFI to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28: Thakur

NEW DELHI: British film “Catching Dust” will open the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Monday.



American film “The Featherweight” will be the closing title, whereas Turkish film “About Dry Grasses” will be the midfest movie, the minister said at the curtain raiser press conference of IFFI here.

When it comes to film production, India is recognised as the biggest producer in the world, said Thakur.

“India has emerged as a major power in the field of cinema. India’s media and entertainment industry is a force to be reckoned with the ranking as the fifth largest market growth and this market is growing with each passing year.

“In the last three years, it ranks at 20 per cent growth annually. Our industry stands as a beacon of innovation and creativity, reaching every corner of the country and now cutting across the boundaries reaching every nook and corner of the world. If your content has power, it can quickly become from regional to national to international,” the minister told reporters.

This year, the ministry announced the addition of a new award category to the film extravaganza that will be presented to a web series for its “artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact”.

Both the number of OTT platforms and the production of homegrown content has increased in the country, added Thakur.

“Content ranging over thousands of hours is being produced in India, which in turn is generating employment opportunities. This content is also a source of entertainment. In response to the dynamic landscape of the entertainment and OTT sector, which stands at 28 per cent annually, we have introduced the best web series OTT award,” he said.

A total of 32 entries across 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms have been selected for the inaugural best web series award, added Thakur. The winning series will receive a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.