5,122 incidents of accidents involving LPG in 6 yrs: Govt

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, it has come to notice that 5,122 incidents of accidents involving LPG have been reported in the last five years and till January in the current year.



In response to a question asked by BJP MP Dilip Saikia, who represents Mangaldoi parliamentary constituency in Assam, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli told Lok Sabha that all reported accidents involving LPG are investigated by public sector marketing companies (OMCs) and after a detailed analysis, possible reasons for the accidents are ascertained.

As per the details provided by the OMCs, highest 1,151 such incidents were reported in the year 2017 followed by 1,019 in 2020 and 983 in 2018.

In 2019, when BJP came to power for the second time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the incidents of accidents involving LPG reduced to 825 and returned further to 606 in 2021 and 538 in 2022 (till January 2023).

However, the minister, in his written reply, told the House that LPG distributors have been instructed by public sector oil marketing companies to release LPG connections after satisfying and meeting all the safety norms for installation of LPG connections.

The minister further said that 793 claims were settled in 2019-20 and Rs 24.09 were paid against the settled claims. In 2020-21, 815 claims were settled by OMCs and Rs 19.63 crore were paid to affected families. In 2021-22, 489 claims were settled and Rs 16.60 crore amounts were paid. In 2022-23 (April-2022-January 2023), Rs 7.30 crore were paid against the 187 settled claims.

Notably, OMCs take comprehensive insurance policy under ‘Public Liability Policy for Oil Industries’ which covers all LPG consumers registered with OMCs. Public Liability Insurance Policy taken by OMCs covers losses arising out of accidents where LPG is the primary cause of fire.

As per the policy, a personal accident cover of Rs 6 lakh per person is provided by the OMCs. In case of injury, the policy covers medical expenses of Rs 30 lakh per event with a maximum of Rs 2 lakh per person. Also, in case of property damage, the policy covers a maximum of Rs 2 lakh per event at authorised customer’s registered premises.