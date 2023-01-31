‘5,000 undertrial prisoners were in jails despite being granted bail, 1,417 released’

New Delhi: The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that as per recent data about 5,000 undertrial prisoners were in jails despite being granted bail and 1,417 of them have been released.

In a report filed in the apex court, the NALSA has said it is in the process of creating a “master data” of all such undertrial prisoners (UTPs), who are unable to furnish surety or bail bonds due to poverty, including the reasons for non-release from jail.

The top court had in its November 29 last year order flagged the issue of UTPs who continue to be in custody despite being granted bail on account of their inability to fulfil the conditions of bail.

The apex court had asked the states to issue directions to jail authorities to provide details of such UTPs to NALSA, which will process it for making necessary suggestions on how to deal with this issue and provide legal assistance wherever necessary.

The November 29 last year order was passed days after President Droupadi Murmu, in her maiden Constitution Day address on November 26 last year at the Supreme Court, had highlighted the plight of poor tribals of her home state Odisha and Jharkhand, saying they remain incarcerated despite getting bail for lack of money to furnish the bail amount or arrange sureties.

The matter, which relates to policy strategy for grant of bail, came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka.

Advocate Gaurav Agrawal, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to the report filed by NALSA.

The report said that pursuant to the November 29 order, NALSA wrote to the state legal services authorities to obtain details of such UTPs within 15 days and they were also directed to provide necessary legal assistance for their release.

It said by the end of December 2022, data was received from almost all the SLSAs after which the NALSA asked them to furnish a progress report regarding legal assistance and release of such UTPs who were in custody despite being granted bail.