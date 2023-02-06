500 MW solar energy to be harnessed by 2024 in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday hinted at adopting a ‘Green agenda’ in the state and assured a World Bank’s visiting team to adopt a targeted approach to ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025.



In a meeting with the World Bank (WB) team headed by Regional Director (Sustainable Development), South Asia Region John Roome here on Monday, the CM expressed hope that WB’s Green Resilient development initiative of Rs. 2,500 cr will be a big game changer in the state.

“The visit of the team is going to be a landmark for the transformation of the state towards Green Resilient Himachal,” Sukhu said.

He said as a step towards achieving the target, the state has fixed a time-bound action plan to achieve the installation of 200 MW solar power energy projects in the next nine months and the state will acquire more land for the installation of 500 MW by end of the year 2024.