5-year-old moves court seeking removal of liquor shop near school

A five-year-old student from Kanpur has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking the removal of a liquor shop from near his school.

The HC Friday asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur Nagar was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity. A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for next hearing.