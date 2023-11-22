5 non-BJP states skip first State Educational Achievement Survey

NEW DELHI: Five states ruled by non-BJP parties, including Delhi and West Bengal, skipped the first State Educational Achievement Survey conducted by national assessment regulator PARAKH, according to Education Ministry officials.



The survey, aimed at identifying areas requiring improvement in school teaching and learning, was carried out to understand the baseline performance in the development of the competencies at the end of the foundational, preparatory, and middle stages.

Conducted on November 3, the survey assessed educational competencies among students at the block level in India at grades three, six and nine.

“This extensive survey covered approximately 80 lakh students from three lakh schools at 5,917 blocks across the nation. It also includes 6 lakh teachers and more than 3 lakh field investigators.

“The primary objective of this survey is to assess the learning competencies of students at the end of each educational stage, i.e., foundational, preparatory, and middle with a focus on Language and Mathematics,” an official said.