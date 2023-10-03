5 labourers crushed to death by truck

BULDHANA: Five labourers lost their lives, and an equal number were left injured when a tragic incident unfolded on Monday in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.



According to local authorities, this unfortunate accident occurred at approximately 5:30 am on Monday.

The victims were peacefully sleeping in makeshift huts situated alongside a service road under construction in the serene village of Wadner Bholji within the district.

The grim incident transpired as a truck was navigating the road and inadvertently ran over these unsuspecting labourers, resulting in catastrophic consequences.

Regrettably, three individuals met a tragic end on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital, compounding the sorrow of this calamity.Moreover, five additional individuals sustained injuries during this dreadful incident, further highlighting the severity of the tragedy. As of now, the truck driver responsible for this devastating accident is at large, leaving the local authorities with the task of launching a thorough investigation into this incident.