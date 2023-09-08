5 killed in road accident in Gujarat

RAJKOT: Five men were killed following a collision between two motorcycles near Rajkot city of Gujarat, the police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Sardhar-Bhupgadh road around 8 pm on Wednesday, they said. Three of the victims were travelling on one two-wheeler, while the second bike was carrying the other victims.

Citing a preliminary probe, the police said one of the victims was riding carelessly and rammed his bike into a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction, said AJ Parmar, sub-inspector of Ajidam police station. Those who lost their lives were identified as Dilip Bhuriya (25), Arjun Meda (18), Dinesh Rathod (30), Devgan Makwana (22) and Rajesh Rathod (22), all residents of Sajadiali village of Rajkot district.

As per the FIR, Makwana was driving recklessly and crashed his motorcycle into the bike coming from the opposite direction.