5 Bills passed on Day 1 of Winter Session of Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh: A total of 5 Bills were passed on the first day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha held on Monday.



These include The Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Small Towns (Tax - Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022,

The Haryana Municipal (Tax - Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Haryana Minor Canals (Repeal) Bill, 2022 and The Haryana State Tube-Well (Repeal) Bill, 2022.

Besides this, 10 Bills were also introduced in

the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. These include The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill, 2022, The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill, 2022, The Faridabad Metropolitan

Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Sikh

Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill,

2022, The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.