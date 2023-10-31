4th Maritime Conclave promotes regional security in Indian Ocean

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic and strategic initiative, India hosted the 4th Maritime Conclave, concluding with a pressing need for harmonising and collaborating on maritime capabilities and capacities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The event, held at the Naval War College in Goa from October 29 to 31, brought together high-level leaders, including ministers, Chiefs of Navies, and Heads of Maritime Forces, from 12 IOR countries, emphasising the importance of mutual trust, cooperation, and shared responsibility among nations to effectively combat maritime threats and challenges in the region.



The Indian Ocean region faces a multitude of safety and security challenges, both traditional and non-traditional, including piracy, armed robberies at sea, terrorism, human trafficking, irregular movement of persons, drugs trafficking, illicit trafficking in wildlife, weapons trafficking, crimes in the fisheries sector, degradation of ocean health, unlawful exploitation of marine resources, and the impact of climate change on environmental security.

The conclave aligns with India’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), as it seeks to address these challenges by enhancing coordination and supporting harmonised international Maritime Safety and Security (MSS) collaboration. The vast maritime zone encompassed by the IOR, covering nearly 6.856 crores sq. km. and incorporating coastal states from South Africa to Australia, serves as the first line of defence for these nations.

Key participants in the conclave, including India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, emphasised the importance of mutual trust, cooperation, and shared responsibility in effectively combating maritime threats and challenges in the region.

During the event, in-depth discussions were held on four sub-themes- identifying regulatory and legal framework gaps for achieving maritime security in the IOR, Formulating a common multilateral maritime strategy and operating protocols for participating nations to mitigate maritime threats and challenges collectively.

Besides, identifying and establishing collaborative training programs with centres of excellence across the IOR and leveraging activities pursued through existing multilateral organisations in the IOR to generate collective maritime competencies.

On the sidelines of the conclave, bilateral interactions took place between the Chief of the Naval Staff, Flag Officers Commanding-in-Chief, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, and their counterparts from the participating countries, further enhancing cooperation and understanding.

Chiefs of the Navy and Heads of Delegation, on the final day of the event, shared their perspectives on opportunities and threats in the IOR. A common thread of understanding emerged among the speakers, emphasising the need for cooperation and collaboration to achieve security and growth for all in the region.

As part of India’s self-reliance initiative, a “Make in India Exhibition” showcased the potential of India’s indigenous shipbuilding industry. Dignitaries also had the opportunity to visit indigenous warships and witness the capabilities of the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV).

Adm R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, highlighted the evolution of the conclave from a small construct of principles of Maritime Security agencies to a functional platform dealing with transnational challenges in the Indian Ocean Region. He stressed that the challenges originating in the region affect resident states the most and emphasised resolving these issues cooperatively.

The conclave was a significant diplomatic and strategic platform to promote collaborative maritime security, address common challenges, and foster regional growth in the Indian Ocean Region. It reflects India’s commitment to a secure and inclusive IOR, aligning with the principles of SAGAR.