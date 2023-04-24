4th Int’l Gita Mahotsav to kick off in Australia on April 28

Chandigarh: Due to the strenuous efforts of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, International Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated for the last seven years grandly. With the aim to boost cultural tourism and promote Kurukshetra, the stage is set for the fourth edition of International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) in Australia from April 28 to 30.



Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that the International Gita Mahotsav has been previously held in Mauritius, England and Canada and now the International Gita Mahotsav is being held in Australia.

He said that the Gita Mahotsav is a grand celebration of the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita. The event brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the spiritual message of Lord Krishna given in the Bhagavad Gita.

He informed that the event is set to take place in Sydney in 2023, and it promises to be a spectacular display of art, culture, and spirituality. IGM 2023 is being hosted in Australia this year jointly by the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) and Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) in collaboration with other organisations including Sewa Australia, Hindu Council of Australia, ISKCON, BAPS, HOTA, and many other organisations.

He said that ahead of a 3-day celebration to be held from April 28 to 30, competitions including painting, gita recital, essay writing and colouring were organised yesterday on 23rd April at a large scale.