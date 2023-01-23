48 corrupt, inefficient officials axed in 8 yrs of Khattar regime

Chandigarh: In the last 8 years, as many as 48 corrupt, non-performing officers and employees had to face the axe because of the zero-tolerance policy against corruption adopted by the Manohar Lal-led government.



In the last eight years, the Manohar Sarkar, while following the footsteps of the Central government, has terminated these officers/employees in the age group of 50 to 55 years in the last 8 years.

Meanwhile, afraid of meeting the same fate as those involved in corrupt practices, some of the employees who were negligent in performing their duties, making fake certificates, even took premature retirement.

The list of such officers and employees includes assistant professor, sub inspector, horticulture development officer, industrial extension officer, naib tehsildar, DRO, supervisor, manager, resident audit officer, junior auditor, assistant registrar, deputy engineer, clerk, assistant, havaldar, peon, godown keeper. Officers and employees are included.

These employees were working in the offices of various departments, boards, and corporations of the government of Haryana.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government keeps evaluating the performance of officers and employees from time to time. After reviewing the service records, the employees who work honestly are honored, while action is taken against the non-performing ones.

“We aim to make the governance system transparent. The state government is moving forward on the basic principle of minimum government and maximum governance. Corruption has no place in such a system. Efforts are being made to completely curb corruption in the state,” says Khattar.

Significantly, as per the government rules, the services of officers or employees who do not work properly can be retired at the age of 50-55 years or after 20 years of service. But the previous governments did not strictly implement these rules because of which even the officers and employees who were unfit for the job continued to work. Till the year 2014, when only 32 people were shown the doors, Haryana government under the leadership of Khattar implemented these rules strictly in the public interest, as a result of which 48 government employees were shown the doors. Haryana, under the leadership of Khattar, is constantly working on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption.