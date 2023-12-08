46 incidents of crime against women every day: Hooda quotes NCRB data

CHANDIGARH: Citing the recent data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that 16,743 cases of crimes against women have been reported in just one year, that is 46 cases every day. In one year, 1,787 cases of rape were reported, or 5 cases a day. 2,640 children went missing from the state, of which 1,124 were boys and 1,516 were girls.



Hooda said: “After Jind, the case of sexual exploitation of girls has come to light in Kaithal district.”

He added that Congress has raised the demand for a high-level inquiry into all such cases.

“It has also been suggested that there should be a complaint box in schools, in which anyone can write their complaint, but it seems that the government is not serious about the safety of women. The government which gave the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao’ has proved unsuccessful in saving the daughters,” he stated.

“In 2022, 73 people committed suicide in Haryana due to drug abuse. Whereas this figure was 54 in Punjab and 26 in Himachal Pradesh. This means that the number of people taking their lives due to drug addiction in Haryana is almost equal to the cases of Punjab and Himachal,” he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the issue of suicides in the state. Hee said there were 3,783 suicides in Haryana in 2022. 61 per cent of the people who committed suicide were poor, with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.