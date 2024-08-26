443-km India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya is fully secure: BSF

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said the 443-km India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya is fully secure and denied claims of illegal entry by Bangladeshi nationals.



The paramilitary force issued a statement after the media in the neighbouring country reported that Awami League leader Ishak Ali Khan Panna died of heart attack while climbing a hill in Meghalaya's Dawki in an attempt to flee his country. Dawki, in Meghalaya East Khasi Hills, is located close to Bangladesh.

A BSF spokesperson told PTI, "There is no illegal entry of Bangladesh nationals in the area of responsibility of the Meghalaya Frontier BSF along the Indo-Bangla border. The story of Panna's death being circulated is entirely fabricated. Any attempt at illegal infiltration or activities that compromise the security of our nation will be dealt with firmly."

The BSF increased vigil along the border following the August 5 violence in Bangladesh, successfully thwarting several illegal entry attempts and arresting those involved.

The BSF has contacted the assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Assam regarding the matter. "The assistant high commission of Bngladeshhas confirmed that they have not received any official information concerning Panna's death near the border area as of now," the BSF spokesperson added.

Local sources in Dawki, including villagers, have denied the claims of Panna's death while climbing a hill in Meghalaya.

An elder from Dawki said, "If a Bangladeshi tried to enter India, our relatives from across the border would have informed us, and we would relay the information to the BSF and police. There is no such incident, and several attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to cross the border have been thwarted."

Another source at the border claimed that Panna died around 400 metres away from the international border, well within Bangladeshi territory.

The source added that Panna was travelling with few people he trusted and had come close to the Bangladesh border when he was attacked.