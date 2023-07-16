44% MLAs across India have criminal cases: ADR analysis

New Delhi: A recent analysis conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has claimed that an approximate 44 per cent of MLAs in state assemblies across India have declared criminal cases against themselves.



The analysis, conducted by ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW), examined the self-sworn affidavits of current MLAs in state assemblies and union territories nationwide.

The data was extracted from the affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their most recent elections.

The analysis encompassed a total of 4,001 MLAs out of the 4,033 individuals serving across 28 state assemblies and 2 Union territories. Of the MLAs analysed, the ADR said 1,136 or about 28 per cent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including charges related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women, among others. In Kerala, 95 out of 135 MLAs, accounting for 70 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Similarly, in Bihar, 161 out of 242 MLAs (67 per cent), in Delhi, 44 out of 70 MLAs (63 per cent), in Maharashtra, 175 out of 284 MLAs (62 per cent), in Telangana, 72 out of 118 MLAs (61 per cent), and in Tamil Nadu, 134 out of 224 MLAs (60 per cent) have self-declared criminal cases in their affidavits. Additionally, the ADR reported that 37 out of 70 MLAs (53 per cent) in Delhi, 122 out of 242 MLAs (50 per cent) in Bihar, 114 out of 284 MLAs (40 per cent) in Maharashtra, 31 out of 79 MLAs (39 per cent) in Jharkhand, 46 out of 118 MLAs (39 per cent) in Telangana, and 155 out of 403 MLAs (38 per cent) in Uttar Pradesh have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The analysis also unveiled disturbing statistics related to crimes against women. A total of 114 MLAs have declared cases pertaining to crimes against women, with 14 of them specifically declaring cases related to rape (IPC Section-376), as highlighted in the report. Apart from criminal records, the analysis also examined the assets of the MLAs.

The average assets per MLA from state assemblies were found to be Rs 13.63 crores. However, the average assets of MLAs with declared criminal cases stood higher at Rs 16.36 crores, compared to Rs 11.45 crores for those with no criminal cases.