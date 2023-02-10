4.34 crore hospital admissions costing Rs 51,749 crore authorised under govt’s health insurance scheme: Minister

New Delhi: A total of 4.34 crore hospital admissions entailing an expenditure of Rs 51,749 crore have been authorised under the government’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme till February 2 this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

The average per capita expenditure under the scheme is Rs 11,924, Mandaviya said in a written response to a question.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), launched in September 2018, provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

According to Mandaviya, a total of 23.07 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme for issuance of Ayushman cards as of February 2, 2023.

The minister further informed that a budget of Rs 6,412 crore has been allocated to be utilised under PMJAY for 2022-23 and Rs 4,580.10 crore has been utilised till February 2.

A total of 4.34 crore admissions worth Rs 51,749.40 crore have been authorised under the scheme till February 2, he said.