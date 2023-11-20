43% increase in global measles deaths from 2021-2022, reveals WHO report

NEW DELHI: The number of measles deaths globally increased by 43 per cent from 2021-2022, following years of declining vaccination rates, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The report noted that in 2022, 37 countries experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks compared with 22 countries in 2021.

Of the countries experiencing outbreaks, 28 were in the WHO Region for Africa, six in the Eastern Mediterranean, two in the South-East Asia, and one in the European Region, WHO said.

“The increase in measles outbreaks and deaths is staggering, but unfortunately, not unexpected given the declining vaccination rates we have seen in the past few years,” said John Vertefeuille, director of CDC’s Global Immunization Division.

“Measles cases anywhere pose a risk to all countries and communities where people are under-vaccinated. Urgent, targeted efforts are critical to prevent measles disease and deaths,” Vertefeuille said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles is preventable with two doses of vaccine. While a modest increase in global vaccination coverage occurred in 2022 from 2021, there were still 33 million children who missed a measles vaccine dose, according to the global health body.

Nearly 22 million missed their first dose and an additional 11 million missed their second dose, it said.

The global vaccination landscape reveals a concerning shortfall, with the first dose coverage standing at 83% and the second dose at 74%, both well below the critical 95% threshold needed to shield communities from measles outbreaks.

Despite efforts, low-income countries, where measles poses the highest mortality risk, grapple with persistently low vaccination rates at just 66%. This stagnation signals no recovery from the setbacks incurred during the pandemic, according to the report.

Within this challenging context, the plight of 22 million children who missed their initial measles vaccine dose in 2022 is alarming. Over half of these children reside in ten countries: Angola, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Kate O’Brien, WHO Director for Immunization, Vaccine, and Biologicals, emphasises the gravity of the situation. The lack of improvement in measles vaccine coverage in low-income countries post-pandemic serves as a crucial alarm bell, defining measles as the “inequity virus” that targets and attacks those left unprotected. Urgent and targeted action is imperative to address these disparities and ensure comprehensive protection against measles globally. Global collaboration and concerted efforts are necessary to bridge these gaps and protect vulnerable populations from the inequities of measles vaccination.

“Children everywhere have the right to be protected by the lifesaving measles vaccine, no matter where they live,” O’Brien added.