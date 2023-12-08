43 citizen centric services at doorsteps from Dec 10: Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said that in order to provide the citizen centric services to the people at their doorsteps, the state government will launch ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme on December 10.



After conducting surprise checks at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathana Saanjh Kendras, Mann said that the move is aimed at providing these services to people in a smooth and convenient manner. He said that this initiative will provide hassle-free and straight access to Government to citizen (G2C) services by launch of the Door-Step Delivery (DSD).

CM Mann said that this initiative will bring all the 43 critical G2C services, such as certificates of birth and deaths, income, residence, caste, pensions, electricity bill payments and others right to the doorsteps of citizens across the state.

He said that the citizens can avail the service by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience. He said that citizens will be informed of the documents required, fees applicable and others for the service to be availed.