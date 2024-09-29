4,128 Ashes Immersed in Ganga for Salvation Under Shri Devotthan Seva Samiti's Annual Pilgrimage

NEW DELHI: Under the auspices of the Shri Devotthan Seva Samiti (Regd.), the ashes of 4,128 deceased individuals were ritually immersed in the holy Ganges for their salvation. The National President of the committee, Anil Narendra, stated that the ashes, placed on a grand chariot of Lord Mahadev accompanied by a band, were ceremoniously sent off for immersion. The event began at the Shri Rajmata Jhandewala Temple, Gorakh Park, Shahdara, where Mahant Rajeshwaranand Ji Maharaj of the temple, Mahant Shivshankar Ji Maharaj of Shiv Navgrah Mandir, Chandni Chowk, Mahant Niranjan Bansilal from Kamakshapith, Himachal, MLA from Gandhi Nagar constituency, Anil Bajpai, and Shakarpur ward councilor, Ramkishore Sharma, among hundreds of devotees, paid floral tributes to the urns before they were sent off to Haridwar.



Committee's Secretary Deepak Gupta mentioned that about 300 devotees, in 30 four-wheelers and two buses, participated in this annual pilgrimage, conducted during the Pitru Paksha (fortnight dedicated to ancestors). Along the route, several people offered floral tributes to the urns.



The committee's National General Secretary and pilgrimage coordinator, Mr. Vijay Sharma, shared that the ashes were collected from Delhi-NCR and various other states across India. After a procession from Shaheedi Park, ITO, New Delhi, the ashes were immersed at Sati Ghat, Kankhal, Haridwar, following Vedic rituals and the use of 100 kgs of milk. He also noted that the committee has facilitated the immersion of 1,65,289 ashes over the past 23 years.



Thousands of people across Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Jwala Nagar, Vrindavan Garden (Ghaziabad), Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Roorkee participated by offering floral tributes and seeking blessings from their ancestors. Key contributors to the event included Yogendra Singh Mann, Veer Bhai Ramnath Luthra, Kirandeep Kaur, Sunaina Singh, Manoj Mendiratta, Balesh Jain, Prerna Mithun Bursle, Pradeep Sharma, HP Rao, Rana Kushal Pal Singh, Devendra Thakur, Amit Jain, Rajesh Kumar, Suresh Rustagi, Pankaj Angra, Gopal Verma, Pankaj Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Vikas Sharma, DK Bhargava, Prem Gulati, Pradeep Mahajan, RS Dua, Kanhaiyalal Srivastava, Acharya Vishnu Avatar Shastri, Surendra Sharma, Ashok Maheshwari, Vishu Maheshwari, Dinesh Bhardwaj, Chandraprakash Bata, and Ravindra Goyal of the Punyadai Abhiyan Samiti Trust.

