40K Group C posts to be advertised soon: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a press conference held here Monday, informed that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) has been conducted for the recruitment of Group C posts, the result of which is going to be declared soon. The recruitment of around 40,000 Group C posts will be advertised once the results are declared.



Besides this, the CET exam will also be conducted soon for the recruitment of Group-D posts, and about 17,000 to 20,000 posts will be recruited, said Khattar. He said that the CET examination is valid for 3 years. Although the CET exam will be conducted every year, any candidate who wants to improve his/her score can re-appear in the exam.

Describing the CMIE unemployment figures as baseless and beyond facts, the Chief Minister said that these figures are based on a very small survey sample. Earlier, the same agency had shown Haryana’s unemployment rate of 2 per cent. Khattar said that in the last 8 years, 50,000 MSME industries have been set up in Haryana. Besides this, 33,06,635 people have got employment opportunities through the private sector and self-employment opportunities. He further shared that through Antyodaya Utthan Melas, loan applications of around 34,000 applicants have been sanctioned.