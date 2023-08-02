4,001 MLAs own assets worth Rs 54 cr: Association of Democratic Reforms

NEW DELHI: The total assets of 4,001 sitting MLAs stood at Rs 54,545 crore, which is more than the combined annual budgets for 2023-24 of Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, according to a report.



The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW) have extracted the data from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections.

The report said of 4,033 legislators, affidavit of 4,001 have been analysed. The average of assets per MLA, belonging to 84 political parties and Independent, is Rs 13.63 crore, it said.

“The total assets of 4,001 sitting MLAs are Rs 54,545 crore. This amount is more than the combined annual budget for 2023-24 of

three states, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, totalling Rs 49,103 crore. The annual budget 2023-24 of Nagaland is Rs 23,086 crore, Mizoram is Rs 14,210 crore and

Sikkim is Rs 11,807 crore,” the report said.