400 roads closed due to landslides, flash floods in Himachal

Shimla: Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh in the last few days, triggering several cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to the closure of 400 roads, including one national highway, officials said on Saturday. The Auto-Sainj road, NH 305, has been blocked near Jahed and Banjar in Kullu district. A total of 400 roads were closed for vehicular traffic. Of these, 240 were blocked in Mandi district while 100 roads were closed in the adjoining Kullu district on Saturday as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The local MeT office issued a yellow warning of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of the state on Saturday and Sunday, and an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the state from Monday to Thursday.

Light to moderate rains lashed a few parts of the state, and Naini Devi 112.4 mm, Pandoh 102 mm, Raipur Maidan 74.6 mm, Pachhad 67 mm, Narkanda 66.5 mm, Kasauli 65.5 mm, Kufri 55.2 mm, Nahan 49.3 mm, and Solan 45.6 mm. Around 112 people have died in rain-related incidents this monsoon so far, while 37 are missing. Additionally, 704 transformers and 178 water supply schemes have been affected, the SEOC said. Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,988 crore. The state has witnessed 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts and 51 major landslides so far.