‘40% pillion rider accident victims on two-wheelers didn’t use helmets’

Forty per cent of pillion riders on two-wheelers in Delhi did not use helmets leading to head injuries, according to data collected in 2022 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here.

However, the data showed that nearly 85 per cent of the riders of two-wheelers used helmets while the rest did not wear protective gear leading to head injuries, which resulted in mortality or morbidity, said AIIMS Trauma Centre chief Dr Kamran Farooque.

He referred to data collected at the Centre between January 21 to December 22.

He further informed that according to the data, almost 82 per cent of the patients who were brought dead to the hospital in 2022 had met with road accidents.

Dr Farooque further stated that the hospital received 53,541 trauma patients in 2022, out of which around 25 per cent were road accident victims.

Most of the road accident victims were in the age group of 20 to 40 years, Dr Farooque said. Since this age group is the most active and productive, their becoming victims of accidents has a major impact not only on their families but also on the country’s economy.

“So, there should be an organised system in place so that road accident victims get immediate help and treatment,” he said.