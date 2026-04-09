40% increase in Milk Production under Yogi govt, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone in the field of milk production. The state has recorded a 40% increase in milk production compared to earlier levels.

Not only this, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the strongest milk-producing state, surpassing major dairy-producing states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Among the country’s total milk production, 5 leading states contribute 54%, out of which Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 16%. This figure clearly reflects the growing strength and robust dairy infrastructure of the state.

During the tenure of Yogi Adityanath, there has been a remarkable surge in milk production. While production stood at 277 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17, it has increased to over 388 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, Mukesh Meshram, stated that this nearly 40% increase is the result of planned development and the concrete grassroots efforts undertaken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rural women have emerged as the driving force behind this dairy revolution. Through the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, lakhs of women are becoming self-reliant by engaging in dairy activities. In 31 districts of the state, women’s groups are collectively procuring nearly 10 lakh litres of milk daily and have generated business worth around ₹5,000 crore.

Around 4 lakh women farmers have been connected through five major dairy companies in the state, giving a new boost to the rural economy. By February 2026, the total turnover of these companies has reached approximately ₹5,000 crore.

Women are setting records by associating with companies such as Balini MPCL in Bundelkhand, Kashi MPCL in Purvanchal, Samarthya MPCL in Awadh region, Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa MPCL in Gorakhpur division, and Srijan MPCL in the Terai region.

Additional Chief Secretary Mukesh Meshram said, "During the tenure of the Yogi government, women have been integrated into the economic mainstream on such a large scale for the first time, leading to their significant empowerment. This record growth in milk production is not only a sign of economic strength but has also become a symbol of the changing image of Uttar Pradesh."