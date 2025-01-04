40% girl cadets in NCC, phase-wise expansion planned for Corps

NEW DELHI: The strength of girl cadets in the NCC has risen to 40 per cent and a phase-wise expansion has been planned for the Corps in the next few years, senior officials said on Friday.

At a press briefing here, Director General, National Cadet Corps, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh shared details about the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment and the future roadmap of the Corps.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from across the country are taking part in a month-long Republic Day camp which began on December 30. The annual event will also witness the participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest so far.

Out of 2,361 NCC cadets, 114 are from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and 178 from the northeast region.

The DG, NCC told reporters that cadets from than 15 friendly foreign countries are set to take part in the camp.

“We began it with a Sarva Dharma Pooja for well-being of all... This year we also have a new category of competition -- ideas and innovation,” he said.

Asked about the expansion plan and the strength of girl cadets in the NCC, the top official said, the sanctioned strength of the Corps is 20 lakh, and the current strength at present is 17 lakh.

The share of girl cadets in the total strength is 40 per cent, he said.

A senior official, on the sidelines of the briefing, said the strength of girl cadets has risen manifold in the last 10 years, and a phase-wise expansion has been planned for the NCC. The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the participating cadets.

This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities and participating in social service initiatives.