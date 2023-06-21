4 teenagers drown in 2 separate cases in Rajasthan

Four teenagers, including two girls, drowned in two separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Barmer and Pali districts on Wednesday, police officials said. Two boys drowned in a pond in Baytu police station area of Barmer district on Wednesday. Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev Ram said Roshan (17) and Vijay (15) had gone to graze goats in the area and started taking bath in the pond but they slipped into deep water and drowned. In Pali district, Kajal (15) and Manisha (14) fell into a water tank in Tipri village.