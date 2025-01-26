4 militants held in separate ops in Manipur

Imphal: Four militants were arrested in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal West and Churachandpur districts, police said on Sunday.

Two active members of the proscribed PREPAK (Progressive) were arrested from Langol Type II in Imphal West district on Saturday. They were identified as Sairem Rishikumar Singh (24) and Longjam Nganthoiba Meitei alias Lamngakpa (22).

They were allegedly involved in extortions in Imphal and Thoubal, police said.

Six mobile phones, two .32 pistols along with magazines, five .32 live rounds, five extortion letters, and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession.

Two cadres of the proscribed UKRA (SoO group) were arrested from Maunjang village in New Dampi of Churchandpur district, police said.

They were identified as Thangrengsong Kom (45) and L Washington Kom (42). They were allegedly involved in extorting ex-servicemen.