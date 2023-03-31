4 killed in house blast in UP

Bulandshahr (UP): Four persons have been killed while a few others are feared trapped under the debris after a massive blast that occurred at a double storey house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Friday afternoon. Police said that some chemical was being processed inside the house where the blast happened.

The intensity of the blast was such that window panes and doors of houses located within 200 meters broke while the loud noise was heard as far as 5 kilometers.

The two-storey building turned to debris following the explosion while bodies of those present inside the house were ripped into pieces that flew hundreds of meters away and were scattered into the farmland in the middle of which the house was built.

As per police, the deceased have been identified as Abhishek (20), Raees (40), Aahad (05) and Vinod.

Senior superintendent of Bulandshahr police, Shlok Kumar, said that the blast took place in the house built in the middle of the fields in Nayagaon under Kotwali Nagar area.

“We have recovered some gas cylinders and drums from the debris. The actual reason behind the blast is still being investigated, and samples have been collected from the spot. A forensic unit was also called to collect evidence to find out the exact reason of the blast,” said Kumar.

Abhishek’s sister Shivni said that their family was told that Abhishek was working at the house where some packing work was being done.

“We have no idea what work was being done at the house,” said Shivni.