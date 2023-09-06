4 killed as goods vehicle falls into river in Chhattisgarh

Two minor girls, a man and a woman were killed when a small goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river from a bridge in Chhattisgarh’s Durg in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at around 1 am on an old bridge over the Shivnath river in Pulgaon area when the vehicle was heading towards Durg on Rajnandgaon-Durg road, Pulgaon station house officer said. After being alerted about the incident, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched the rescue operation early morning, he said. The vehicle was located within four hours of the rescue operation.