4 killed as goods vehicle falls into river in Chhattisgarh

BY MPost6 Sep 2023 6:15 PM GMT

Two minor girls, a man and a woman were killed when a small goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river from a bridge in Chhattisgarh’s Durg in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at around 1 am on an old bridge over the Shivnath river in Pulgaon area when the vehicle was heading towards Durg on Rajnandgaon-Durg road, Pulgaon station house officer said. After being alerted about the incident, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched the rescue operation early morning, he said. The vehicle was located within four hours of the rescue operation.

