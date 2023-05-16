4 killed after car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur dist

Nahan: Four people, including a couple, were killed when their car fell into a gorge in Sangrah area of Sirmaur district on Tuesday, officials said.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the affected families.

The incident occurred at around 5 am on the Lanacheta-Rajgarh road in Pabaur, they said. The deceased, all on their way to Rajgarh, were identified as Jeevan Singh (63), his wife Suma devi (54), Kamaj Raj (40) and Rekha (25). All four were residents of Rajgarh.

Sangrah DSP Mukesh Kumar said they received information about the accident at around 5.30 am, following which, police personnel rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

Police said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.