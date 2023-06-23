4, including minor, killed in lightning strikes in UP

Sonbhadra (UP): Four people, including a minor, died after they were struck by lightning amid heavy rainfall here on Thursday, officials said.



Two people were also injured in lightning strikes, they said.

Deputy District Magistrate, Obra, Prabhakar Singh said, “Krishna Gopal Singh (58), Algu (60) and Golu (25) died after they were hit by

lightning in Preet Nagar and Umesh (14) was killed in Bakhdor Tola.”

Two locals were injured after they were struck by lightning. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the deputy district magistrate said.